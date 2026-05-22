Central Board of Secondary Examinations

Amid Controversy, CBSE Set to Retain On-Screen Marking System Next Year; No Rollback

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
15:37 PM

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Summary
Defending the controversial system, senior ministry sources told ANI that the scale of issues being highlighted online was limited compared to the overall magnitude of the examination process
Officials acknowledged that out of approximately 98 lakh scanned answer sheets, issues were initially identified in around 68,000 cases, which were later reduced to nearly 13,000

Even as CBSE's newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system continues to face backlash, Education Ministry sources indicated that the digital evaluation mechanism is likely to continue next year, with the board expected to take a final call after reviewing the process and feedback received this year.

Defending the controversial system, senior ministry sources told ANI that the scale of issues being highlighted online was limited compared to the overall magnitude of the examination process.

The OSM system, introduced this year for Class 12 board examinations, replaced physical checking of answer sheets with digitally scanned copies evaluated on-screen by examiners.

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Asked whether the system would continue next year, the official indicated that CBSE was unlikely to abandon the mechanism entirely.

"I am sure it will continue. CBSE will assess the entire process and try to ensure that no child is inconvenienced. All systems are continuously being strengthened and made better," a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

The remarks come amid growing outrage among students who accessed scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets through the re-evaluation portal and alleged that several pages were blurred or unreadable.

"Out of approximately 98 lakh scanned answer sheets, issues related to scanning were found in around 68,000 cases initially, which eventually came down to nearly 13,000,"

"For these 13,000 answer sheets, manual marking was done because the scans were unclear due to factors like light ink used by students," the official added.

Students also claimed that some answers were left unchecked, step marking was ignored in numerical subjects and marks awarded on pages did not match the final total reflected in the results.

Besides evaluation concerns, students complained of repeated technical glitches on the CBSE portal during the re-evaluation process.

"There are some issues with the portal because nearly 1.5 lakh hits are coming at the same time. The date has also been extended," the official said.

Dismissing claims that the entire system had failed, the official argued that social media had amplified isolated complaints.

"Social media amplifies issues. If students feel there is any discrepancy in marking, they should apply for re-evaluation," the official said.

The official further maintained that applications for verification and re-evaluation are filed every year and it was "premature" to conclude that the digital system had failed.

The controversy intensified in recent days after several students shared screenshots of allegedly blurred answer sheets on social media platforms, questioning how evaluators assessed copies that students themselves struggled to read.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
15:37 PM
Central Board of Secondary Examinations CBSE 2026 CBSE Exam, Class 12
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