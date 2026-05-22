KCET Result 2026 Expected Soon; Over 3.3 Lakh Candidates Await Scores

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official website, KCET Official Website More than 3.3 lakh engineering and pharmacy aspirants are awaiting the announcement of the KCET 2026 results this year

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture admissions soon. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official website, KCET Official Website.

More than 3.3 lakh engineering and pharmacy aspirants are awaiting the announcement of the KCET 2026 results this year.

According to media reports, KEA has completed the technical review process, compilation of PUC marks, and verification of the final answer key. With the KCET document verification process concluding today, May 21, the results are expected to be declared shortly.

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The KCET 2026 examinations were conducted from April 22 to April 24. Following the declaration of results, candidates will be able to download their UGCET rank cards online.

KCET Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website: KCET Portal Click on the “UGCET 2026 Result” link available on the homepage Enter the KCET application number and the first four characters of your name Click on the “Submit” button The marks, rank, and category-wise scorecard will appear on the screen Download and print the KCET scorecard for counselling and seat allotment purposes

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official portal for the latest updates regarding the result declaration and counselling schedule.