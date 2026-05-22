Mumbai University

Mumbai University Extends UG Admission 2026 Registration; PG Applications Underway

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
14:28 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible students can apply online for Mumbai University UG admissions through the official admission portal, MU Admission Portal
The university has also started accepting applications for postgraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session

University of Mumbai has extended the registration deadline for undergraduate admissions 2026 till May 23. Eligible students can apply online for Mumbai University UG admissions through the official admission portal, MU Admission Portal.

The university has also started accepting applications for postgraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to PG programmes can submit their applications till May 26, while the first merit list for postgraduate admissions will be published on June 3.

Mumbai University offers admissions to three-year undergraduate programmes, four-year honours with research courses, and five-year integrated UG-PG programmes in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Revised Schedule

  • Last date for admission forms at college level (online and offline): May 23
  • Last date for pre-admission online registration: May 23 (up to 11:59 pm)
  • Submission of admission forms along with pre-admission forms: May 23 (In-house admissions and minority quota admissions to be completed within this period)
  • First merit list: May 26 at 11 am
  • Document verification and online fee payment: May 27 to May 29 (up to 3 pm)
  • Second merit list: May 30 till 7 pm
  • Document verification and fee payment for second list: June 1 to June 3 (up to 3 pm)
  • Third merit list: June 4 at 7 pm
  • Document verification and fee payment for third list: June 5 to June 9
  • Commencement of classes and orientation: June 13

Students are advised to complete the registration and admission process within the revised timeline to avoid last-minute issues.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
15:06 PM
Mumbai University UG courses Registration Date PG courses
Similar stories
Private schools

SMC Guidelines 2026 Not Mandatory for Unaided Private Schools? Centre Issues Clarific. . .

Anna University

TANCET Result 2026 Declared at tancet.annauniv.edu; Scorecards Available Soon

National Testing Agency

CUET UG Exam 2026 Scheduled on May 28 to be Postponed? Date Coincides with Eid-ul-Adh. . .

MHT CET 2026

Maharashtra CET Admission Schedule to Be Pushed Back Due to NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Private schools

SMC Guidelines 2026 Not Mandatory for Unaided Private Schools? Centre Issues Clarific. . .

Anna University

TANCET Result 2026 Declared at tancet.annauniv.edu; Scorecards Available Soon

National Testing Agency

CUET UG Exam 2026 Scheduled on May 28 to be Postponed? Date Coincides with Eid-ul-Adh. . .

MHT CET 2026

Maharashtra CET Admission Schedule to Be Pushed Back Due to NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

GATE

Delhi University to Accept GATE Scores for M.Tech Admissions for First Time; Know Eli. . .

Bundelkhand

UP BEd JEE 2026 Admit Card OUT at bujhansi.ac.in; Exam on May 31

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality