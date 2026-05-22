Mumbai University Extends UG Admission 2026 Registration; PG Applications Underway

Summary Eligible students can apply online for Mumbai University UG admissions through the official admission portal, MU Admission Portal The university has also started accepting applications for postgraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session

University of Mumbai has extended the registration deadline for undergraduate admissions 2026 till May 23. Eligible students can apply online for Mumbai University UG admissions through the official admission portal, MU Admission Portal.

The university has also started accepting applications for postgraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session. Candidates seeking admission to PG programmes can submit their applications till May 26, while the first merit list for postgraduate admissions will be published on June 3.

Mumbai University offers admissions to three-year undergraduate programmes, four-year honours with research courses, and five-year integrated UG-PG programmes in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines.

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Mumbai University UG Admission 2026: Revised Schedule

Last date for admission forms at college level (online and offline): May 23

Last date for pre-admission online registration: May 23 (up to 11:59 pm)

Submission of admission forms along with pre-admission forms: May 23 (In-house admissions and minority quota admissions to be completed within this period)

First merit list: May 26 at 11 am

Document verification and online fee payment: May 27 to May 29 (up to 3 pm)

Second merit list: May 30 till 7 pm

Document verification and fee payment for second list: June 1 to June 3 (up to 3 pm)

Third merit list: June 4 at 7 pm

Document verification and fee payment for third list: June 5 to June 9

Commencement of classes and orientation: June 13

Students are advised to complete the registration and admission process within the revised timeline to avoid last-minute issues.