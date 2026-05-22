SMC Guidelines 2026 Not Mandatory for Unaided Private Schools? Centre Issues Clarification

Summary The Ministry of Education on Thursday has issued clarification regarding School Management Committee (SMC) guidelines 2026. The clarification was issued following concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the implementation of the newly launched guidelines.

The Ministry of Education on Thursday clarified that the School Management Committee (SMC) Guidelines 2026 do not apply to private unaided schools that do not receive financial assistance or grants from the government.

The clarification was issued following concerns raised by certain sections of society regarding the implementation of the newly launched guidelines and their applicability to private educational institutions.

In an official statement shared through its X handle, the Ministry stated that the SMC Guidelines 2026 do not apply to private unaided schools covered under Section 2(n)(iv) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, provided these institutions do not receive aid or grants from the appropriate government or local authority for meeting their operational expenses.

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At the same time, the Ministry encouraged such private unaided schools to voluntarily constitute School Management Committees to strengthen transparency, accountability, and participatory governance within educational institutions.

According to the Ministry, education is a shared responsibility involving the government, schools, parents, and the wider community. It emphasised that stronger collaboration between parents, educational institutions, and stakeholders is essential for improving the overall functioning of schools and ensuring better learning outcomes for students.

The clarification comes weeks after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan officially launched the School Management Committee Guidelines 2026 on May 6. During the launch, the minister highlighted the importance of greater community participation, improved school infrastructure, and modernised teaching practices aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Dharmendra Pradhan had stated that School Management Committees are not a new concept and have evolved over time as an important mechanism for strengthening governance and improving learning outcomes in schools.

The guidelines introduced several significant reforms aimed at improving school-level administration and decision-making processes. One of the major changes includes the provision for a single School Management Committee covering all classes from Balvatika to Class 12, which is intended to ensure continuity and better coordination in governance across different stages of schooling.

The SMC Guidelines 2026 also clearly define the roles and responsibilities of School Management Committees and member secretaries. The framework focuses on improving accountability, transparency, and financial oversight in school administration.

In addition, the guidelines place emphasis on proactive monitoring of student attendance and teacher engagement to strengthen academic performance and improve learning outcomes in schools.

The Ministry reiterated that the broader objective of the guidelines is to encourage community participation and create a more collaborative and transparent school governance system in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020.