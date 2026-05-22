CBSE 2026

CBSE Class 12 Revaluation 2026 Date Extended Again Amid Portal Glitches - Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 May 2026
16:51 PM

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Summary
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for students seeking scanned photocopies of their Class XII Board Examination answer books.
According to the latest notification issued by the Board, the last date for applying, which was earlier fixed as May 23, 2026

In view of unprecedented traffic on its official website and repeated attempts of unauthorised interference, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for students seeking scanned photocopies of their Class XII Board Examination answer books.

According to the latest notification issued by the Board, the last date for applying, which was earlier fixed as May 23, 2026, has now been extended to May 24, 2026.

CBSE stated that the decision was taken to ensure that no student is inconvenienced due to technical disruptions affecting the portal over the past few days. The Board acknowledged that heavy online traffic had impacted access to services related to post-result activities.

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The Board further informed students that they would be given up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer book to apply for the next stages of the process, including Verification of Issues Observed and Re-evaluation.

Students have been advised to make use of the extended timeline and complete the application process within the revised schedule. CBSE also clarified that all previously announced terms and conditions for the process would remain unchanged.

Last updated on 22 May 2026
16:52 PM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2026
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