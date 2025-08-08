National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Directs Medical Colleges to Observe Anti-Ragging Day on August 12, Week-Long Campaign to Follow

Posted on 08 Aug 2025
14:04 PM

Summary
The public notice attached an advisory issued by the UGC on July 22 in which it urged the higher educational institutions to hold activities like competitions such as slogan writing, essay writing, poster making, etc
UGC in 2023 had decided that anti-ragging day would be observed on August 12 and anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18 to increase awareness against ragging

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday issued a public notice asking all medical institutes under it to observe August 12 as anti-ragging day and follow it up with a week-long anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2023 had decided that anti-ragging day would be observed on August 12 and anti-ragging week from August 12 to 18 to increase awareness against ragging.

"To prevent ragging, the UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation in toto, including the monitoring mechanism, as per provisions in the above regulations, and ensure their strict compliance," the NMC said in the public notice.

The UGC has also taken several proactive steps, including the effective launch of media campaigns and awareness activities for preventing ragging. Videos on anti-ragging are also uploaded on the UGC website for use by higher educational institutions, the Commission said.

The public notice attached an advisory issued by the UGC on July 22 in which it urged the higher educational institutions to hold activities like competitions such as slogan writing, essay writing, poster making, logo designing, street play performances, photography, debates and more on anti-ragging themes.

It also suggested distributing certificates and prizes to encourage the participants to actively promote anti-ragging measures. The UGC also advised conducting social media campaigns, displaying video messages by the head of the institutions on the institution's website and social media platforms, and screening anti-ragging short films.

It also suggested holding awareness activities like workshops, seminars, interactive sessions and other creative avenues such as setting up selfie corners on the campus to spread the key messages and encourage students to participate in a national contest on digital posters, reels and short Videos.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 08 Aug 2025
14:05 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) Anti-ragging helpline UGC
