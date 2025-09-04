NEET UG 2025

How Many MBBS Seats Approved by NMC Ahead of NEET UG 2025 Round 2? Check Detailed List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
10:43 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 2,720 MBBS seats across several medical colleges in India ahead of NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 2,720 MBBS seats across several medical colleges in India ahead of NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2. According to the official notice, any seats allotted by medical institutions that do not align with NMC’s approved matrix will be cancelled, with the concerned colleges solely responsible for any legal complications.

All medical institutes participating in the NEET UG counselling have been directed to add the newly approved MBBS seats to round 2. Newly established colleges must obtain a user ID and password from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) by sending their Letter of Permission (LoP) to adgme@nic.in.

The NMC also reiterated that newly established government medical colleges must contribute 15% of their seats to the All India Quota (AIQ), while deemed universities must contribute 100% seats, in accordance with Supreme Court directives.

MBBS Seat Approvals

  • New government colleges and deemed universities: 1,600 seats requested, 1,200 approved
  • Existing government medical colleges: 1,350 seat increase requested, 970 approved
  • Deemed universities (UG colleges): 1,150 seats requested, 550 approved

With the fresh approvals, a total of 3,280 MBBS seats are now available in government medical colleges across states, boosting opportunities for medical aspirants in the ongoing counselling.

The NMC has cautioned institutions against unauthorised seat allotments, warning that non-compliance may invite legal action and cancellation of seats.

Check the detailed list here.

Last updated on 04 Sep 2025
10:43 AM
NEET UG 2025 National Medical Commission (NMC) NEET counselling MBBS
