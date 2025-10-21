NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Seat Matrix Update: NMC Approves 2000+ Additional Seats; List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Oct 2025
13:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats for NEET PG 2025 counselling.
This addition comes on top of the 49,907 seats already available across India.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats for NEET PG 2025 counselling, expanding the total tally to 52,244 seats for the 2025-26 academic year. This addition comes on top of the 49,907 seats already available across India.

As per the updated NEET PG seat matrix, released by the Gujarat Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC), Karnataka has received the highest number of new seats - 422, followed by Gujarat (247), Maharashtra (183), and Uttar Pradesh (233).

MBBS Seat Count in India Rises to 137600! NMC Approves 41 New Medical Colleges
MBBS Seat Count in India Rises to 137600! NMC Approves 41 New Medical Colleges

New seats have primarily been introduced in MD/MS specialisations like Paediatrics, Emergency Medicine, Anaesthesiology, Hospital Administration, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Karnataka, additional seats have been allotted to major government institutions, including Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute, Government Medical College Mysore, and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, among others.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2025 exam in a single shift following a Supreme Court directive. Out of over 2 lakh registered candidates, about 1.28 lakh qualified, implying that only 2 out of 5 aspirants are likely to secure a seat this year.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun registration for All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, though the complete schedule for all four rounds is yet to be finalised. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website - mcc.nic.in - for the latest announcements regarding AIQ and state quota counselling dates.

Read the detailed seat matrix list here.

Last updated on 21 Oct 2025
13:42 PM
NEET PG 2025 NEET PG National Medical Commission (NMC) Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) Seat Matrix NEET counselling
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025: Ineligible Candidates List Out; Grievance Portal Details

Medical Education

MBBS Seat Count in India Rises to 137600! NMC Approves 41 New Medical Colleges

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Objection Window to Close Soon - Check Challenge Submission. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Registration Begins for 5810 Graduate Posts; Steps, Eligibility & Vac. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025: Ineligible Candidates List Out; Grievance Portal Details

Medical Education

MBBS Seat Count in India Rises to 137600! NMC Approves 41 New Medical Colleges

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Objection Window to Close Soon - Check Challenge Submission. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Registration Begins for 5810 Graduate Posts; Steps, Eligibility & Vac. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Exam Revised Date Announced; Slot Selection Window Opens Soon

istock.com/mono
Career

Applied mathematics vs pure mathematics

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality