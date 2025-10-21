NEET PG 2025 Counselling Seat Matrix Update: NMC Approves 2000+ Additional Seats; List Here

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats for NEET PG 2025 counselling. This addition comes on top of the 49,907 seats already available across India.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats for NEET PG 2025 counselling, expanding the total tally to 52,244 seats for the 2025-26 academic year. This addition comes on top of the 49,907 seats already available across India.

As per the updated NEET PG seat matrix, released by the Gujarat Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC), Karnataka has received the highest number of new seats - 422, followed by Gujarat (247), Maharashtra (183), and Uttar Pradesh (233).

New seats have primarily been introduced in MD/MS specialisations like Paediatrics, Emergency Medicine, Anaesthesiology, Hospital Administration, and Obstetrics & Gynaecology, among others.

In Karnataka, additional seats have been allotted to major government institutions, including Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute, Government Medical College Mysore, and Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, among others.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2025 exam in a single shift following a Supreme Court directive. Out of over 2 lakh registered candidates, about 1.28 lakh qualified, implying that only 2 out of 5 aspirants are likely to secure a seat this year.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun registration for All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, though the complete schedule for all four rounds is yet to be finalised. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website - mcc.nic.in - for the latest announcements regarding AIQ and state quota counselling dates.

