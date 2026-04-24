NEET UG 2026

NMC Issues Alert Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Exam; Strict Measures Announced Regarding Holidays!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Apr 2026
11:07 AM

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Summary
Ahead of NEET UG 202 exam, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed medical colleges across the country not to grant leave to students.
The directive has been issued as part of measures to maintain the integrity and smooth conduct of the national-level medical entrance examination scheduled for May 3.

Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2026, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised medical colleges across the country not to grant leave to students on May 2 and 3, except in exceptional cases. The directive has been issued as part of measures to maintain the integrity and smooth conduct of the national-level medical entrance examination scheduled for May 3.

The commission’s advisory follows an order issued by the Ministry of Education on April 20, reinforcing the need for strict vigilance across institutions. In its official communication to medical colleges, the NMC has urged authorities to sensitise students against engaging in any activities that could compromise the fairness of the examination process.

According to the commission, past instances of alleged malpractice during previous NEET UG examinations have raised concerns over the sanctity of the test. These incidents, which reportedly involved medical students, prompted the regulator to adopt preventive measures to ensure that such irregularities are not repeated.

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Reiterating its instructions, the NMC emphasised that institutions must remain alert and proactively guide students to avoid any involvement in actions that may disrupt or influence the examination. It clarified that leave should not be granted during the critical period of May 2 and 3, unless justified under exceptional circumstances.

The directive has been positioned as a precautionary step aimed at discouraging any potential misuse and supporting a transparent and fair examination environment. In recent years, concerns over paper leaks and other irregularities have impacted the credibility of the exam, prompting authorities to consider stricter safeguards.

The NEET UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in pen-and-paper mode. It serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical programmes such as MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses, including BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS, along with BSc Nursing, across government and private institutions.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 24 Apr 2026
11:07 AM
NEET UG 2026 National Medical Commission (NMC) ministry of education Medical Colleges
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