National Law University

NLU Delhi Commences Admission Withdrawal for AILET 2025 BA LLB, LLM Programmes- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 29 May 2025
14:50 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have been provisionally admitted to these programmes for the 2025-26 academic session can withdraw their admission through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
AILET 2025 exam took place on December 8, 2024, in an offline mode, and the result was announced on December 12

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi commenced the admission withdrawal process for the Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Laws (Honours) [BA LLB (Hons.)] and Master of Laws (LLM) programmes today, May 29. Candidates who have been provisionally admitted to these programmes for the 2025-26 academic session can withdraw their admission through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2025 exam took place on December 8, 2024, in an offline mode, and the result was announced on December 12.

The official notice reads, “It is informed that candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M., or Joint Masters in IP LL.M./M.A. programmes offered by NLU Delhi for the Academic Year 2025-26, and wish to withdraw their admission, are required to log in to their AILET 2025 account and mark their exit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official notice, the refund of the admission fee will be processed to the original source of payment. NLU Delhi clarified that the refund will be made in line with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission.

Also, if a candidate marks their exit from a provisionally allotted seat, they will not be considered for admission to the same programme in any further round. The seat vacated through this process will be allocated to the next eligible candidate based on the AILET 2025 merit list.

Last updated on 29 May 2025
15:02 PM
National Law University AILET 2025 LLB
Similar stories
APSCHE

APSCHE Closes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Today- Direct Link Here

JEE Main

CSAB Announces Counselling Schedule for Supernumerary & Special Round through JEE Mai. . .

National Teachers’ Award

MoE Begins National Award to Teachers 2025 Nominations - Who Is Eligible? All Details

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Registration Begins- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
APSCHE

APSCHE Closes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Today- Direct Link Here

JEE Main

CSAB Announces Counselling Schedule for Supernumerary & Special Round through JEE Mai. . .

National Teachers’ Award

MoE Begins National Award to Teachers 2025 Nominations - Who Is Eligible? All Details

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Registration Begins- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

UPSC 2025

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Notification Expected Today- Read Details Here

Answer Key

Bihar CET B.Ed Answer Key 2025 Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in- Direct Link to Downlo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality