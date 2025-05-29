NLU Delhi Commences Admission Withdrawal for AILET 2025 BA LLB, LLM Programmes- Details Here

Summary Candidates who have been provisionally admitted to these programmes for the 2025-26 academic session can withdraw their admission through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in AILET 2025 exam took place on December 8, 2024, in an offline mode, and the result was announced on December 12

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi commenced the admission withdrawal process for the Bachelor of Arts Bachelor of Laws (Honours) [BA LLB (Hons.)] and Master of Laws (LLM) programmes today, May 29. Candidates who have been provisionally admitted to these programmes for the 2025-26 academic session can withdraw their admission through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2025 exam took place on December 8, 2024, in an offline mode, and the result was announced on December 12.

The official notice reads, “It is informed that candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M., or Joint Masters in IP LL.M./M.A. programmes offered by NLU Delhi for the Academic Year 2025-26, and wish to withdraw their admission, are required to log in to their AILET 2025 account and mark their exit.”

According to the official notice, the refund of the admission fee will be processed to the original source of payment. NLU Delhi clarified that the refund will be made in line with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission.

Also, if a candidate marks their exit from a provisionally allotted seat, they will not be considered for admission to the same programme in any further round. The seat vacated through this process will be allocated to the next eligible candidate based on the AILET 2025 merit list.