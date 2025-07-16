Power outage in NEET-UG 2025: Plea seeks retest for aggrieved candidates in MP

Summary A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi would hear the plea next week after the counsel sought an urgent listing on the ground that counselling was scheduled to start from July 21 The division bench of the high court, however, set aside the single judge order on the plea of the National Testing Agency but cautioned against any recurrence in future

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea against an order refusing to direct a retest in NEET-UG 2025 for candidates aggrieved by power outage at some centres in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi would hear the plea next week after the counsel sought an urgent listing on the ground that counselling was scheduled to start from July 21.

The bench noted there were several rounds of counselling and students could appear in them, if they succeeded in the case.

The petitioners are candidates who appeared in the examination and suffered power outage in certain centres in Madhya Pradesh and have moved against the decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court refusing re-examination.

A single judge of the high court directed the National Testing Agency to conduct retest of the NEET-UG-2025 examination for candidates affected by power outage at certain centres in Indore and Ujjain of the state.

The division bench of the high court, however, set aside the single judge order on the plea of the National Testing Agency but cautioned against any recurrence in future.

It took note of an expert panel report opining that though there was power outage at some centres, there was natural light to enable candidates to write the test.

