AP ECET 2025

AP ECET 2025 Counselling Phase 2 Schedule Issued at ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jul 2025
12:58 PM

File Image

Summary
The AP ECET 2025 counselling schedule for phase 2 has been issued. This will be the final round of admissions to the second year of Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) courses in colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates interested can check the schedule by visiting the official website- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the registration facility for the final phase of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 counselling will start on July 18. Candidates who participated in phase 1 have to submit fresh preferences based on seat availability. Those who did not take part in the AP ECET counselling phase 1 will have to pay the processing fee to exercise options.

AP ECET 2025 Counselling Schedule

Registration form and document verification- July 18 to 19

Exercising web options- July 18 to 20

Change of web options- July 21

Seat Allotment Release- July 22

Self-reporting and physical reporting- July 23 to 25

Commencement of classes- July 23

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 16 Jul 2025
12:59 PM
AP ECET 2025 Counselling
