Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Opens KEAM 2025 Application Correction Window- Details Here

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) opened the online correction window for Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM) 2025 applicants to verify and correct errors in the application form. Candidates who have applied for admission to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, medical, and allied medical courses can make the changes by visiting the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can make corrections in their KEAM 2025 application form till July 3. The CEE further informed that candidates who have applied under the NRI category will be given a separate opportunity to address defects in their applications. For support, candidates can contact the helpline numbers 0471-2332120 or 2338487.

Candidates must note that as per the guidelines issued by the CEE, only candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET UG 2025) are considered eligible for admission to medical courses. For admission to architecture programmes, qualification in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) is mandatory.

