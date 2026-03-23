IIT Roorkee

NIT Jamshedpur, IIT Roorkee Sign MoU to Boost Academic, Research Collaboration

PTI
PTI
Posted on 23 Mar 2026
13:12 PM

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Summary
The memorandum of understanding was signed by NIT-Jamshedpur Director Goutam Sutradhar and IIT-Roorkee's Director Kamal Kishore Pant on Friday, an official statement issued here said
The agreement aims to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two premier institutions

The National Institute of Technology here has inked an MoU with IIT-Roorkee to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two premier institutes.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by NIT-Jamshedpur Director Goutam Sutradhar and IIT-Roorkee's Director Kamal Kishore Pant on Friday, an official statement issued here said.

The agreement aims to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two premier institutions.

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It will promote joint research projects, joint PhD supervision, student and faculty exchange programmes, internship opportunities, and startup incubation initiatives, the statement said.

Sutradhar emphasised that the MoU will be implemented in its true spirit to deliver tangible benefits to students and faculty.

He encouraged effective utilisation of shared facilities such as research parks, innovation centres, and incubation ecosystems while noting the strong academic linkage between the two institutions.

Many faculty members of NIT-Jamshedpur are alumni of IIT-Roorkee, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 23 Mar 2026
13:13 PM
IIT Roorkee MoU NIT Jamshedpur
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