NIRF Rankings 2025: Educational institutes to submit data by January 31

Summary Educational institutes willing to participate in this rankings must submit their data at nirfindia.org by 5 pm that day The institutes will be judged on five parameters. This includes Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception

The last date for submission of data for the latest edition of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been fixed by the Ministry of Education as Friday, January 31, 2025.

Educational institutes willing to participate in this rankings must submit their data at nirfindia.org by 5 pm that day.

The institutes will be judged on five parameters. This includes Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the NIRF Rankings 2024, IIT Madras topped in the overall category while the Indian Institute of Science, Begaluru was placed second. IIT Bombay was placed in the third position.

This year will mark the tenth edition of the NIRF Rankings being conducted by the Education Ministry. Universities and educational institutes across the country participate in this ranking every year.