National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

NIOS releases date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination on official website

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2025
Representative Image

Summary
Candidates appearing in the examination can download the date sheets from the official website nios.ac.in
The examination will begin on April 9 and conclude on May 19, 2025, in a single shift from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the datesheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the date sheets from the official website nios.ac.in.

The examination will begin on April 9 and conclude on May 19, 2025, in a single shift from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

How to download the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 datesheets from the official website?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

Step 2: Under the notification tab, click on the Examination/Result tab

Step 3: Click on the date sheet link

Step 4: A PDF file containing the detailed schedule of the exam will be displayed

Step 5: Download the date sheet and save it for future reference

The admit cards for the exam will be declared in due course of time. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download their admit cards from sdmis.nios.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the results of the examination will be declared in seven weeks after the last date of the examination.

