NIOS Practical Exams 2025 For Class 10, 12 from Sept 12; Hall Tickets Soon

Summary The NIOS hall tickets for practical exams will be made available for download on the official website — nios.ac.in — prior to the commencement of exams NIOS has directed all regional directors to upload the date sheet on their respective regional websites, notify practical exam centres, and release announcements through local newspapers

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the Class 10 and 12 practical exam date sheet for the September–October 2025 session. The NIOS hall tickets for practical exams will be made available for download on the official website — nios.ac.in — prior to the commencement of exams.

According to the official schedule, the NIOS practical exams 2025 will be held from September 12 to 27 at designated examination centres across the country.

The institute has instructed regional centres to collect the schedule in advance and appoint observers to monitor the conduct of the practical examinations. This is aimed at ensuring fair, transparent, and efficient administration of the assessments. NIOS has also directed all regional directors to upload the date sheet on their respective regional websites, notify practical exam centres, and release announcements through local newspapers.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIOS has further stated that marks for the practical exams must be uploaded by October 10, ensuring that assessment data is submitted promptly for the final results compilation.

NIOS Practical Exam 2025 Datesheet

Class 10

Science & Technology (212), Home Science (216), Carnatic Sangeet (243), Folk Art (244)- September 12 to 15

Painting (225), Mathematics (211), Hindustani Music (242), Data Entry Operations (229), Natyakala (285)- September 16 to 19

Cutting & Tailoring (605), Dress Making (606), Beauty Culture & Hair Care (612), Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628), Beauty Therapy (640)- September 20 to 23

Hair Care and Styling (641), Hand & Foot Care (642), Bakery & Confectionary (256), Certificate in Bakery & Confectionary (256), Certificate in Basic Computing (608), Certificate in Desk Top Publishing (CDTP) (613), Certificate in Yog (614), Indian Sign Language (230)- September 24 to 27

Class 12

Home Science (321), Biology (314), Geography (316), Painting (332), Computer Science (330), Mass Communication (335), Early Childhood Care and Education (376) - September 12 to 15

Chemistry (313), Physics (312), Environmental Science (333), Physical Education and Yoga (373), Data Entry Operations (336), Library and Information Science (339), Natyakala (385)- September 16 to 19

Housekeeping (356), Catering Management (357), Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations (360), Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363), Web Designing & Development (622)- September 20 to 23

Computer and Office Applications (631), Data Entry Operations (632), Web Development (660), IT Essentials: PC Hardware & Software (651), CRM Domestic Voice (661), Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance (663), Yoga Assistant (667)- September 24 to 27