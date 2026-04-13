NIOS Introduces Time-Locked Question Paper Delivery for Class 10, 12 Exams

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has introduced a digital and centre-specific question paper (QP) delivery system to enhance the security and efficiency of its April–May 2026 public examinations. The move is aimed at strengthening exam integrity and addressing long-standing challenges associated with conventional paper distribution methods.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has introduced a digital and centre-specific question paper (QP) delivery system to enhance the security and efficiency of its April–May 2026 public examinations. The move is aimed at strengthening exam integrity and addressing long-standing challenges associated with conventional paper distribution methods.

According to the official statement, the newly implemented system features a time-locked access mechanism that ensures question papers are made available to examination centres only at the designated time. This synchronised access across all centres is expected to significantly reduce the risk of leaks and ensure uniformity in the conduct of examinations.

The initiative has been designed to overcome issues such as logistical delays, transportation risks, and the lack of real-time monitoring that were often associated with the traditional system. By shifting to a digital framework, NIOS aims to enable seamless coordination and maintain a comprehensive digital audit trail, thereby improving transparency and oversight.

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The Class 10 and Class 12 theory examinations under NIOS are scheduled to be held from April 10 to May 6, 2026, across more than 1,600 examination centres nationwide. Under the new system, question papers will be delivered through a dedicated examination portal. Each centre will receive secure login credentials protected by a two-factor authentication (2FA) system, ensuring that access remains restricted to authorised personnel only.

A key highlight of the system is its strict time-lock feature, under which question papers will be accessible only at 1 pm on the day of the examination. This ensures simultaneous availability across all centres, eliminating discrepancies in timing. Additionally, each question paper will be dynamically watermarked with the specific exam centre’s name and code, making it uniquely identifiable and traceable in case of any irregularities.

Once downloaded, the question papers will be printed at the respective centres following the prescribed guidelines and then distributed to candidates in accordance with standard examination protocols.

The initiative has been introduced under the leadership of NIOS Chairman Akhilesh Mishra, who has emphasised the role of technology in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and reliability in examination processes. The board noted that the system aligns with the broader vision of Digital India and the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reinforcing its commitment to adopting technology-driven solutions in education.