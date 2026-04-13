NIOS

NIOS Introduces Time-Locked Question Paper Delivery for Class 10, 12 Exams

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
13:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has introduced a digital and centre-specific question paper (QP) delivery system to enhance the security and efficiency of its April–May 2026 public examinations.
The move is aimed at strengthening exam integrity and addressing long-standing challenges associated with conventional paper distribution methods.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has introduced a digital and centre-specific question paper (QP) delivery system to enhance the security and efficiency of its April–May 2026 public examinations. The move is aimed at strengthening exam integrity and addressing long-standing challenges associated with conventional paper distribution methods.

According to the official statement, the newly implemented system features a time-locked access mechanism that ensures question papers are made available to examination centres only at the designated time. This synchronised access across all centres is expected to significantly reduce the risk of leaks and ensure uniformity in the conduct of examinations.

The initiative has been designed to overcome issues such as logistical delays, transportation risks, and the lack of real-time monitoring that were often associated with the traditional system. By shifting to a digital framework, NIOS aims to enable seamless coordination and maintain a comprehensive digital audit trail, thereby improving transparency and oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Class 10 and Class 12 theory examinations under NIOS are scheduled to be held from April 10 to May 6, 2026, across more than 1,600 examination centres nationwide. Under the new system, question papers will be delivered through a dedicated examination portal. Each centre will receive secure login credentials protected by a two-factor authentication (2FA) system, ensuring that access remains restricted to authorised personnel only.

A key highlight of the system is its strict time-lock feature, under which question papers will be accessible only at 1 pm on the day of the examination. This ensures simultaneous availability across all centres, eliminating discrepancies in timing. Additionally, each question paper will be dynamically watermarked with the specific exam centre’s name and code, making it uniquely identifiable and traceable in case of any irregularities.

Once downloaded, the question papers will be printed at the respective centres following the prescribed guidelines and then distributed to candidates in accordance with standard examination protocols.

The initiative has been introduced under the leadership of NIOS Chairman Akhilesh Mishra, who has emphasised the role of technology in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and reliability in examination processes. The board noted that the system aligns with the broader vision of Digital India and the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reinforcing its commitment to adopting technology-driven solutions in education.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
13:25 PM
NIOS National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Question papers
Similar stories
CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Photo Mismatch? NTA Activates Verification Facility; Check Steps, Deadli. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS IPASE 2026: Attendance Exemption Application Opens; TS Inter Supplementary Exam Da. . .

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Released for 157 Subjects - Challenge Window Closes Soon

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Reviews Chemistry Errors, Releases Updated Answer Key

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 Photo Mismatch? NTA Activates Verification Facility; Check Steps, Deadli. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS IPASE 2026: Attendance Exemption Application Opens; TS Inter Supplementary Exam Da. . .

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 Answer Key Released for 157 Subjects - Challenge Window Closes Soon

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: NTA Reviews Chemistry Errors, Releases Updated Answer Key

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out for May 3 Exam - Download Link and Allotment De. . .

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Results 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage, Toppers Announced for 1st and 2nd Ye. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality