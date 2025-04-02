National Institute of Open Schooling
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 Board Exam Released at nios.ac.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
13:22 PM
File Image
The National Institute of Open Schooling issued NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10, 12 board examinations. Candidates who will be appearing for Secondary and Senior Secondary examination will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations or all India exam centres and overseas exam centres will begin on April 9 and will end on May 19, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. There will be no change in the exam dates.
NIOS Hall Tickets 2025: Steps to download
NIOS Hall Tickets 2025: Direct Link
For further updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.