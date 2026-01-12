NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025 Out: Check Oct/Nov Exam Scorecard and Re-Evaluation Process

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations conducted during October–November 2025. Students who appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations can now access and download their scorecards from the official results portal.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations conducted during October–November 2025. Students who appeared for the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations can now access and download their scorecards from the official results portal at results.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS October–November 2025 examinations were conducted between October 14 and November 18 in a single shift each day, from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates across the country appeared for the exams under the open schooling system, which caters to learners seeking flexible education pathways.

To check the NIOS Class 10 and 12 results, candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the “Check Result” option under the Public Examination Result section for Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations. After entering the enrolment number and submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy of their scorecard for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute has also opened the facility for re-checking and re-evaluation of answer scripts. For public examination candidates, the re-checking fee is ₹400 per subject, while re-evaluation costs ₹1,000 per subject. Candidates who appeared for the on-demand examination and wish to opt for re-checking will have to pay ₹400 per subject, whereas the re-evaluation fee for them is ₹1,200 per subject.

NIOS has clarified that applications for result correction, re-checking, or re-evaluation must be submitted within 30 days from the date of declaration of the results. Requests received after the stipulated period will not be entertained.

Students who have successfully passed the examinations will receive their marksheets through their respective accredited institutions. In cases where candidates are not attached to an institution, the NIOS regional centre will dispatch the marksheet by post to the address provided by the student. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NIOS website for further updates and detailed instructions related to post-result processes.

Find the direct download link here.