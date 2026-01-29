NIIT University Invites Applications for BTech, BBA Programmes; JEE Main 2026 Candidates Exempt from NUAT

Summary The application portal, apply.niituniversity.in, is now live and covers engineering, management, and interdisciplinary programmes, including a special provision for students who have appeared in JEE Main 2026 exam Candidates holding valid JEE Main 2026 scores are exempt from the NIIT University Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can apply directly

The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) University) has announced the opening of applications for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026. The application portal, apply.niituniversity.in, is now live and covers engineering, management, and interdisciplinary programmes, including a special provision for students who have appeared in the JEE Main 2026 examination.

Candidates holding valid JEE Main 2026 scores are exempt from the NIIT University Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can apply directly. Such applicants will be assessed through a faculty-led interaction process. Based on performance and merit, eligible students may also receive scholarships of up to 100 per cent.

UG Programmes 2026

Engineering (BTech):

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Science

Cyber Security

Computer Science and Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Biotechnology

Robotics and Automation

Management (BBA & iMBA):

Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA)

BBA in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

BBA in Business Analytics

Five-year integrated Master of Business Administration (iMBA)

Admission Philosophy

Commenting on the process, NU President Prakash Gopalan said the university focuses on assessing “overall potential, curiosity and readiness to learn”, rather than relying solely on a single entrance exam. Faculty interactions are designed to guide students in making informed academic choices aligned with NIIT University’s interdisciplinary learning environment.

The press release also highlighted the university’s strong placement record, noting that the most recent graduating batch achieved 100 per cent placements, supported by an ecosystem of over 830 industry partners.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early and explore opportunities for scholarships and personalised academic guidance.