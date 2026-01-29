NIIT

NIIT University Invites Applications for BTech, BBA Programmes; JEE Main 2026 Candidates Exempt from NUAT

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
15:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The application portal, apply.niituniversity.in, is now live and covers engineering, management, and interdisciplinary programmes, including a special provision for students who have appeared in JEE Main 2026 exam
Candidates holding valid JEE Main 2026 scores are exempt from the NIIT University Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can apply directly

The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) University) has announced the opening of applications for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026. The application portal, apply.niituniversity.in, is now live and covers engineering, management, and interdisciplinary programmes, including a special provision for students who have appeared in the JEE Main 2026 examination.

Candidates holding valid JEE Main 2026 scores are exempt from the NIIT University Aptitude Test (NUAT) and can apply directly. Such applicants will be assessed through a faculty-led interaction process. Based on performance and merit, eligible students may also receive scholarships of up to 100 per cent.

UG Programmes 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Engineering (BTech):

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Data Science
  • Cyber Security
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering
  • Biotechnology
  • Robotics and Automation

Management (BBA & iMBA):

  • Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA)
  • BBA in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • BBA in Business Analytics
  • Five-year integrated Master of Business Administration (iMBA)

Admission Philosophy

Commenting on the process, NU President Prakash Gopalan said the university focuses on assessing “overall potential, curiosity and readiness to learn”, rather than relying solely on a single entrance exam. Faculty interactions are designed to guide students in making informed academic choices aligned with NIIT University’s interdisciplinary learning environment.

The press release also highlighted the university’s strong placement record, noting that the most recent graduating batch achieved 100 per cent placements, supported by an ecosystem of over 830 industry partners.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early and explore opportunities for scholarships and personalised academic guidance.

Last updated on 29 Jan 2026
15:24 PM
NIIT UG
Similar stories
Bihar government

BSSC Inter Level Registration 2025 For 24000+ Vacancies Closes Today; Direct Link to . . .

MBA degree

IIT Madras Extends Deadline for Two-Year MBA Programme; Check Interview Schedule Here

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 Application Begins: Link, Eligibility and Circle-Wise Vacanc. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Release Date, Download Steps at cbse.gov.in

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
college events

RCCIIT Hosts First-Ever Hult Prize 2026 Campus Round, Showcasing Student Innovation

Bihar government

BSSC Inter Level Registration 2025 For 24000+ Vacancies Closes Today; Direct Link to . . .

MBA degree

IIT Madras Extends Deadline for Two-Year MBA Programme; Check Interview Schedule Here

CBSE 2026

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Release Date, Download Steps at cbse.gov.in

State Bank of India (SBI)

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 Application Begins: Link, Eligibility and Circle-Wise Vacanc. . .

NEET counselling

AP NEET PG Round 3 Provisional Merit List Released After Cut-off Reduced to Zero; Che. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality