NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

Posted on 04 Feb 2025
17:08 PM
The admit cards for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2025 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT

Candidates will have to enter their login credentials on the official website and download their admit cards.

The examination will be conducted in an Conducted in a Computer-based mode or paper based mode on February 9, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts - while the first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at various centres throughout the country.

How to download admit cards for NIFTEE 2025 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click submit

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidates will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025
