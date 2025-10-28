MCC

MCC Issues NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates, Seat Allotment Result Expected on November 8

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
12:11 PM

Summary
As per the official notification, the registration for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling will close on November 5, 2025
Candidates who have qualified in NEET PG 2025 are required to complete their counselling registration and submit applications through the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in

Almost two weeks after opening the registration window, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the complete schedule for NEET PG 2025 counselling for admission to MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes under both the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats. According to the notification, Round 1 registration will close on November 5, 2025.

Qualified candidates must complete their registration and submit applications on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Alongside the AIQ counselling dates, the MCC has also announced the schedule for state quota counselling to ensure a synchronized process across all rounds.

The committee has also reopened the reset registration link and asked NRI candidates to upload the necessary documents by October 28, 2025. Officials explained that the delay in this year’s counselling is due to pending seat approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and ongoing Supreme Court hearings concerning transparency issues in the admission process.

As per the revised timeline, the choice filling process for Round 1 begins today. Candidates must log in and arrange their preferred courses and colleges in order of priority. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 8, 2025, based on the choices submitted.

This year’s NEET PG counselling will include four rounds — Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round — mirroring last year’s pattern. The entire process is expected to wrap up by January 2026, following which postgraduate medical classes are likely to begin.

Last updated on 28 Oct 2025
12:12 PM
