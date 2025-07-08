NIFT

NIFT Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT! Pay Fee Before July 10

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) declared the seat allotment list for round 1 counselling 2025 for admission to BDes, MDes and other courses at various NIFT campuses. Candidates will be able to download the provisional allotment letter through the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the round 1 counselling will have to pay admission fee before July 10, 2025. The option to opt for the NRI sponsored seats will be open on July 12 from 9 am to 5 pm. Candidates will also be able to make changes in their choice filling from July 14 to 16, 2025 for round 2 seat allocation.

NIFT is held for admission to various UG and PG programmes at various campuses across the country such as BFTech apparel production, BDes fashion communication, BDes knitwear design, BDes textile design, BDes accessory design, BDes leather design, BDes fashion design, MDes, MFTech and MFM.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

