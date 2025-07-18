NIFT Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT For Admission to BDes- Details

Summary Candidates can check the released list through the official website- nift.admissions.nic.in

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) declared the seat allotment results for round 2 counselling 2025 for admission to BDes programmes. Candidates can check the released list through the official website- nift.admissions.nic.in

The official notice of the institute reads, “Candidates who have not been allotted a seat in Round-2 will be automatically considered in subsequent rounds, if registered.”

As per the schedule, The institute will activate the link to select the NRI sponsored seat options on July 23 from 9 am to to 5 pm. Candidates will be able to make changes to their choices of college and programmes from July 24 to 25.

NIFT 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in

2. Scroll down and click on the link ‘Round 2 seat allotment result for NIFT UG Counselling 2025'

3. A new window will appear on the screen

4. Enter the login details and submit

5. NIFT 2025 seat allotment results will appear on the screen