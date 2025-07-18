NIFT

NIFT Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT For Admission to BDes- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jul 2025
12:36 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can check the released list through the official website- nift.admissions.nic.in

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) declared the seat allotment results for round 2 counselling 2025 for admission to BDes programmes. Candidates can check the released list through the official website- nift.admissions.nic.in

The official notice of the institute reads, “Candidates who have not been allotted a seat in Round-2 will be automatically considered in subsequent rounds, if registered.”

As per the schedule, The institute will activate the link to select the NRI sponsored seat options on July 23 from 9 am to to 5 pm. Candidates will be able to make changes to their choices of college and programmes from July 24 to 25.

NIFT 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website at nift.admissions.nic.in

2. Scroll down and click on the link ‘Round 2 seat allotment result for NIFT UG Counselling 2025'

3. A new window will appear on the screen

4. Enter the login details and submit

5. NIFT 2025 seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Last updated on 18 Jul 2025
13:05 PM
NIFT Counselling seat allotment
