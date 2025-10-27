NHPC Limited

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 Out: Hall Ticket Download Link, Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Summary
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited has officially issued the hall tickets for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their NHPC JE admit card from the official website - nhpcindia.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 248 vacancies across multiple engineering disciplines, including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics & Communication.

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the official website at nhpcindia.com.
  • Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.
  • Click on the link for Junior Engineer Admit Card 2025.
  • Enter your User ID and Password to log in.
  • View, download, and print the admit card for future reference.

The NHPC JE recruitment exam 2025 will be conducted on October 29 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. The test carries a total of 200 marks and must be completed within three hours.

The paper will consist of three parts -

Part I: 140 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from the specific engineering discipline.

Part II: 30 questions on General Awareness.

Part III: 30 questions on Reasoning Ability.

Each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details on their admit card, including exam date, venue, and reporting time, and carry a valid photo ID proof along with the hall ticket to the exam centre.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

