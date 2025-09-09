NHAI Extends Lawyer Recruitment Deadline, Reconsiders CLAT-PG Score Basis

Summary The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it was likely to reconsider the decision making scores of CLAT-PG as a basis for the recruitment of lawyers. The submissions came in a plea challenging a notification of the NHAI making scores of CLAT-PG a basis for the recruitment of lawyers.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it was likely to reconsider the decision making scores of CLAT-PG as a basis for the recruitment of lawyers.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was also informed by the NHAI that the last date of applications had been extended from September 10 to September 25.

The submissions came in a plea challenging a notification of the NHAI making scores of CLAT-PG a basis for the recruitment of lawyers.

Recording the submissions of the NHAI counsel, the court posted matter for September 18.

According to the petition filed by Shannu Bahgel, a lawyer, any score of a candidate in the Common Law Admission Test 2022 (Post Graduate) (CLAT-PG) cannot be made the basis for public employment as it is conducted only for assessing the merit of the respective candidates holding an LLB degree to pursue a master's degree in law.

It was argued on behalf of the petitioner that the purpose of selection, pursuant to the August 11 notification was not to pursue a master's degree in law but provide services of a legal professional.

"There does not appear to be any reasonable or rational nexus between the objects sought to be achieved and the basis of preparation of merit for such selection," the petitioner said.

The bench had previously observed the rationale of the CLAT-PG exam was to assess merit for pursuing higher studies and not for public employment.

The petitioner challenged the NHAI's August 11 notification seeking engagement of 44 young professional candidates on the basis of scores secured in CLAT 2022 and subsequent editions of the post-graduate law admissions test.

He said CLAT PG scores couldn't be made the basis of selection for public employment and argued the notification was "arbitrary and unreasonable" as it restricted public employment to the NHAI only for candidates who appeared for CLAT PG for the year 2022 onwards.

"The recruitment is restricted only to candidates who appeared in CLAT 2022 and onward PG, ignoring all other law graduates and practising advocates who are otherwise fully qualified. The criteria of restricting selection exclusively on the basis of CLAT 2022 onward (post-graduate) score is arbitrary, irrational," the plea said.

