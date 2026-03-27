Summer Internship

NHAI Summer Internship 2026 Application Opens: Eligibility, Dates and Registration Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
15:21 PM

NHAI X handle

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Summary
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for its two-month Summer Internship Programme 2026.
Eligible candidates can apply through the official internship portal, internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for its two-month Summer Internship Programme 2026, offering students practical exposure to national highway projects across India. Eligible candidates can apply through the official internship portal, internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in, with the deadline set for April 15, 2026.

The internship programme is scheduled to run from May 4 to July 5, 2026, and has been expanded to include a wide range of disciplines. These include core engineering streams such as Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and emerging areas like Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, opportunities are available for students from non-technical backgrounds, including Law (BA LLB), Commerce, Sciences (BA/BCom/BSc), Management (MBA in HR, Finance, Marketing), Mass Communication, and Library Science.

Selected interns will be placed at NHAI headquarters and various field offices, where they will work under the supervision of experienced professionals. The programme is designed to provide hands-on experience and insights into India’s infrastructure development sector. Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹20,000 along with a certificate upon successful completion of the programme.

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The internship is open to full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students from recognised institutions, including NIRF-ranked universities, premier law schools, top management institutes, and reputed mass communication colleges. Candidates must submit their applications online by providing personal and academic details and indicating their preferred project locations.

Institutions will play a key role in the selection process, as they are responsible for verifying and approving student applications. Only those applications endorsed by the respective institutes will be considered further. The final allocation of interns to specific projects will be carried out by NHAI based on candidate preferences and project availability, as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The initiative builds on the success of earlier internship phases. In December 2025, the winter internship programme saw participation from 244 civil engineering students, while 149 students enrolled in a six-month term internship running from January to June 2026. With the launch of the Summer Internship Programme 2026, NHAI aims to further strengthen skill development and prepare a future-ready workforce for India’s infrastructure sector.

Candidates are advised to visit the official portal for detailed guidelines, project listings, and the application process.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
15:22 PM
Summer Internship NHAI National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) applications
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