NERIST

NERIST issues notification for Entrance Examination; Application begins on January 10

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
16:32 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) has released a notifcation for Entrance Exam on its official website. Students who wish to take admission at the institute can visit the official website nerist.ac.in for the detailed notification.

The registration process for the NEE 2025 will commence on January 10, 2025 nd will conclude on March 31, 2025. Once the registration concldes, candidates will be provided admit cards on April 11, 2025.

The NEE - I exam will be held on April 27 while NEE -II and III will be held on April 26.

Eligibility

NEE 1 - This is a certificate course. For admission to this course, candidates must have appeared/passed Class 10 exam

NEE 11 - For this BTech course, candidates must have appeared/passed in Class 12 exam

NEE-II (PCB) - For this BSc (Hons) course in Forestry, Candidates must have appeared in Class 12 (PCB).

NEE -III (BTech) - 3 year diploma in the relevant branch of engineering and Technology

How to submit application for NERIST Entrance Exam 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NERIST at nerist.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab

Step 3: Click on Apply

Step 4: Fill up the admission form

Step 5: Pay Fee (If required)

Step 6: Submit the application and take a print out for future reference

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
16:32 PM
NERIST
