Meghalaya NEET PG Round 3 Counselling to Be Held on February 6; Know Vacant Seats Available

The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong, will conduct the Meghalaya NEET PG round 3 counselling in hybrid mode on February 6, 2025, the institute has announced. A total of six vacant seats are available for this second-last round of state counselling.

According to the official notification, candidates who are eligible as per the revised MCC NEET PG cut-off 2025 are required to submit fresh applications for round 3 counselling. Applicants must pay a counselling registration fee of ₹1,000. The counselling process will begin at 11:00 AM and will be held at the conference room in the UGMC building, NEIGRIHMS.

Along with the application form, candidates must submit all relevant documents via email to ar-academic@neigrihms.gov.in on or before February 3, 2025, by 4:00 PM. Based on the total number of registrations received, the institute will publish a fresh admission merit list on its official website, neigrihms.gov.in.

The provisional seat allotment results for Meghalaya NEET PG round 3 will be declared on February 6. Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to submit their acceptance letter along with the admission fee of ₹69,000 on or before February 13, 2025.

Clarifying eligibility, the institute stated, “Only candidates securing 7th percentile and above will be eligible to participate in the above counselling. Should any vacancy arise after the 3rd round counselling, the vacant seat will be filled up during subsequent counselling.”

The Meghalaya NEET PG round 3 seat matrix includes six vacant seats for which the Letter of Permission (LOP) has been obtained from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Detailed course-wise and category-wise seat distribution is expected to be available on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the NEIGRIHMS website for updates related to counselling schedules, seat allotment, and further rounds, if any.