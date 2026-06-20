NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Row: Nagpur Candidate Allotted Abu Dhabi Centre, NTA Assures Correction

Summary According to reports, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, a candidate from Nagpur scheduled to appear for the NEET-UG re-test on June 21, received an admit card showing Abu Dhabi Indian School in the United Arab Emirates as his designated examination centre The development comes at a time when the NTA is already facing criticism over various aspects of the NEET examination process, including reports of technical issues and logistical concerns affecting candidates during the current examination cycle

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has come under renewed scrutiny ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination after a candidate from Maharashtra's Nagpur was reportedly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, raising questions over the examination body's administrative and technical processes.

According to reports, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, a candidate from Nagpur scheduled to appear for the NEET-UG re-test on June 21, received an admit card showing Abu Dhabi Indian School in the United Arab Emirates as his designated examination centre. The reported allotment sparked concern as the candidate had applied from India and had not opted for an overseas examination centre.

Images of the admit card circulated in media reports, drawing attention to what has been described as a possible technical glitch in the examination system. The incident has triggered questions regarding centre allocation procedures and the challenges candidates may face when such errors occur close to the examination date.

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The development comes at a time when the NTA is already facing criticism over various aspects of the NEET examination process, including reports of technical issues and logistical concerns affecting candidates during the current examination cycle.

Speaking to ANI, the candidate's father, Mohammad Talib, said the family was shocked after downloading the admit card and discovering the overseas centre allocation.

"We were really shocked. We never selected any foreign examination centre while filling out the application form," he said, adding that the family immediately contacted the NTA helpline and was advised to submit their grievance through email.

According to him, the family later received a call from NTA officials informing them that the issue was being addressed and that a revised admit card would be issued by Saturday evening.

Mohammad Talib said they had selected three district preferences while submitting the application and had specifically requested an examination centre in Nagpur. He added that travelling even to another district at short notice would have been difficult, while international travel was entirely impractical.

He further stated that the unexpected allotment caused considerable distress to his son, who was preparing for the crucial medical entrance examination. The family also pointed out that the candidate does not possess a passport, making travel abroad impossible even if such an arrangement had been required.

Responding to the matter, the NTA said the grievance was under process and assured that, following verification, the candidate would be allotted an examination centre in Nagpur within a few hours.

The agency's clarification indicates that the reported error is being rectified before the examination date. However, the incident has once again highlighted concerns surrounding examination management and candidate support mechanisms in large-scale national tests.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21 across designated centres. The reported case surfaced just a day before the examination and has added to the ongoing discussion over the need for robust technical systems and effective grievance redressal mechanisms for candidates.