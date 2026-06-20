NTA

Nationwide Mock Drill Underway Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

PTI
PTI
Posted on 20 Jun 2026
11:48 AM

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Summary
The exercise forms part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at ensuring the smooth, secure, and transparent conduct of one of India's largest entrance examinations
According to officials, security arrangements have been significantly strengthened at examination centres and key administrative locations, including the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in New Delhi

A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of the efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said.

Security has also been tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in the national capital, they said.

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in the pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

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Authorities have put in place extensive security and administrative measures to ensure the smooth and seamless conduct of the examination, officials said, adding that the nationwide mock drill is aimed at testing preparedness at examination centres and streamlining coordination among various agencies involved in the process.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 20 Jun 2026
11:53 AM
NTA National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET UG Mock drills
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