NEET UG 2025 State Counselling: Assam Delays Round 2, MP Reopens Resignation Window

Summary The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has officially postponed the second round of NEET UG counselling for the state The postponement affects admissions to vacant MBBS and BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across the state

Following recent changes in the NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), several states have made key adjustments to their counselling timelines for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 85% state quota.

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has officially postponed the second round of NEET UG counselling for the state. In a notification issued on the official website dme.assam.gov.in, authorities confirmed that the new dates for the counselling process will be announced soon.

“This is for information of all concerned that in pursuance of new schedule declared by the Medical Counselling Committee, Government of India, the process of 2nd round online counselling is hereby postponed until further order,” read the statement from DME Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postponement affects admissions to vacant MBBS and BDS seats in medical and dental colleges across the state.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME MP) has reopened the resignation and edit upgradation link for candidates participating in the first round of state UG counselling. The link will remain active from September 2 to 7, 2025, up to 6:00 PM, via the official portal dme.mponline.gov.in.

“This is for information to all the candidates who are participating in State UG counselling that in view of revised time schedule for All India and State UG counselling published at MCC portal, the resignation/cancellation link and edit upgradation option link is being reopened,” the notification stated.

These updates come after MCC revised the overall NEET UG 2025 counselling calendar for both the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats, affecting timelines across multiple states.

Candidates are advised to regularly check their respective state counselling portals and the MCC website for the latest updates.