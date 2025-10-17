NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds Fresh 11,500 New MBBS, BDS Seats; Total Rises to 1.29 Lakh

Summary In a major boost to medical education in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has once again revised the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, adding 11,500 new MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2025–26 With this addition, the total number of medical seats across the country has increased to 1,29,025, excluding AIIMS and JIPMER

In a major boost to medical education in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has once again revised the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, adding 11,500 new MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2025–26. With this addition, the total number of medical seats across the country has increased to 1,29,025, excluding AIIMS and JIPMER.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which oversees the NEET UG counselling process, had recently extended the deadline for choice-filling for Round 3 till October 16 at 4 PM. However, with the latest inclusion of additional seats, particularly in the third round, there is speculation that the deadline may be extended again, though no official confirmation has been issued yet.

As per the revised counselling schedule, the Round 3 seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 is expected to be announced on October 18. In an urgent notice released on October 15, the MCC informed candidates about the addition of 58 new MBBS seats in Round 3 of counselling.

The newly added seats include 8 All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS seats at Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College, Coochbehar, and 50 seats at Sri Siddhartha Medical College Deemed University, Tumkur, comprising 43 paid seats and 7 NRI quota seats.

Additionally, 363 candidates have been declared eligible for admission under the NRI quota in Round 3, as per the updated list.

The increase of 11,500 new seats reflects the continued expansion of medical education infrastructure in the country, driven by the approval of new medical colleges and additional seats in existing institutions. Last year, the total number of medical seats stood at 1,17,750, which has now risen significantly.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for updates on counselling deadlines and revised seat allotment results.