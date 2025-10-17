National Medical Commission (NMC)

NEET UG 2025: NMC Adds Fresh 11,500 New MBBS, BDS Seats; Total Rises to 1.29 Lakh

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 17 Oct 2025
14:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
In a major boost to medical education in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has once again revised the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, adding 11,500 new MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2025–26
With this addition, the total number of medical seats across the country has increased to 1,29,025, excluding AIIMS and JIPMER

In a major boost to medical education in India, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has once again revised the NEET UG 2025 seat matrix, adding 11,500 new MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2025–26. With this addition, the total number of medical seats across the country has increased to 1,29,025, excluding AIIMS and JIPMER.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which oversees the NEET UG counselling process, had recently extended the deadline for choice-filling for Round 3 till October 16 at 4 PM. However, with the latest inclusion of additional seats, particularly in the third round, there is speculation that the deadline may be extended again, though no official confirmation has been issued yet.

As per the revised counselling schedule, the Round 3 seat allotment result for NEET UG 2025 is expected to be announced on October 18. In an urgent notice released on October 15, the MCC informed candidates about the addition of 58 new MBBS seats in Round 3 of counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly added seats include 8 All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS seats at Maharaja Jitendra Narayan Medical College, Coochbehar, and 50 seats at Sri Siddhartha Medical College Deemed University, Tumkur, comprising 43 paid seats and 7 NRI quota seats.

Additionally, 363 candidates have been declared eligible for admission under the NRI quota in Round 3, as per the updated list.

The increase of 11,500 new seats reflects the continued expansion of medical education infrastructure in the country, driven by the approval of new medical colleges and additional seats in existing institutions. Last year, the total number of medical seats stood at 1,17,750, which has now risen significantly.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for updates on counselling deadlines and revised seat allotment results.

Last updated on 17 Oct 2025
14:46 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) NEET UG 2025 NEET UG
Similar stories
Karnataka government

KSEAB Revises Karnataka SSLC, PUC Passing Marks; New Rule Effective from Current Acad. . .

West Bengal Police

West Bengal Police SI Answer Key 2025 Released for Preliminary Exam; Objection Window. . .

Haryana government

Haryana CET 2025 Correction Portal Opens After High Court Order; Know Last Date Insid. . .

Assam government

Assam TET 2024 Results Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Verification from October . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka government

KSEAB Revises Karnataka SSLC, PUC Passing Marks; New Rule Effective from Current Acad. . .

West Bengal Police

West Bengal Police SI Answer Key 2025 Released for Preliminary Exam; Objection Window. . .

Haryana government

Haryana CET 2025 Correction Portal Opens After High Court Order; Know Last Date Insid. . .

MCC

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins Amid Data Leak Concerns; Admission Sched. . .

Assam government

Assam TET 2024 Results Declared at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Verification from October . . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL Tier-1 Answer Key 2025 Released; Check Last Date to Raise Objections Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality