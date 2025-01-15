Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 choice locking facility begins today- Read details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 Jan 2025
17:59 PM

Summary
Candidates eligible for the PG medical admission as per the reduced NEET PG cut-off will have to fill their choice of courses and colleges in the order of preference on the official website- mcc.nic.in
Candidates will be able to fill choices and lock the preferences till 8 am on January 16

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the choice locking facility for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) round 3 counselling today at 8 pm. Candidates eligible for the PG medical admission as per the reduced NEET PG cut-off will have to fill their choice of courses and colleges in the order of preference on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, NEET PG choice filling facility for round 3 counselling has already begun and the choice locking window will open at 8 pm today. Candidates will be able to fill choices and lock the preferences till 8 am on January 16.

“Choices once locked cannot be modified and any request to MCC/DGHS regarding change/alteration of choices will not be entertained,” the MCC notified. Candidates will be allowed to submit as many choices as they prefer. However, choices should be filled in the order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate and as per seat availability.

MCC has notified a total of 24,314 seats for the NEET PG round 3 counselling 2024. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
