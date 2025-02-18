Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC set to announce stray vacancy results tomorrow; 3 seats withdrawn

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
16:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The seat allotment result will be live on the official website of NEET PG- mcc.nic.in
The NEET PG stray round counselling 2024 is being conducted to fill a total of 2,562 clear vacancy seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) stray vacancy round results 2024 tomorrow, February 19, 2025. The seat allotment result will be live on the official website of NEET PG- mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG stray round counselling 2024 is being conducted to fill a total of 2,562 clear vacancy seats. Earlier, MCC said that candidates who are not holding any All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota seats will be eligible to participate in the last counselling round. The commission allowed eligible candidates to register for the NEET PG stray vacancy round counselling from February 12 to 16 and fill choices from February 13.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Counselling Dates 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG stray vacancy registration: February 12 to February 16

NEET PG choice filling and locking: February 13 to February 16

NEET PG processing of result: February 17 to February 18

NEET PG seat allotment: February 19

Reporting: February 20 to February 28

Submission of joined candidates data by MCC: March 1

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seats Withdrawn

Government Periyar District headquarters hospital

Course: NBEMS-Diploma In Anaesthesiology (NBDA) (No.of states): 1-UR

NBEMS-Diploma In Paediatrics (NDCH) (No.of states): 1-UR

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
16:28 PM
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET PG NEET PG 2024 NEET counselling
Similar stories
SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims 2025: New Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

UPSC 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Registration Window Closes Today - Steps, Vacancy and Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Calcutta University

Hult Prize 2025 at Calcutta University to Ignite Innovation and Expand Horizons!

WBCHSE

WB HS 2025-26 Curriculum Changes: AI, Data Science and More Explained

UEM Kolkata

Ureckon’25: UEM's 7th Edition of Kolkata’s Biggest Techno-Management Fest

SBI PO

SBI PO Prelims 2025: New Exam Dates, Admit Card Updates

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Criteria & Exam Details

Annual fest

NIT Trichy Organises the 21st Edition of Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest-. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality