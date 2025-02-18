NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC set to announce stray vacancy results tomorrow; 3 seats withdrawn

Summary The seat allotment result will be live on the official website of NEET PG- mcc.nic.in The NEET PG stray round counselling 2024 is being conducted to fill a total of 2,562 clear vacancy seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET PG) stray vacancy round results 2024 tomorrow, February 19, 2025. The seat allotment result will be live on the official website of NEET PG- mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG stray round counselling 2024 is being conducted to fill a total of 2,562 clear vacancy seats. Earlier, MCC said that candidates who are not holding any All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota seats will be eligible to participate in the last counselling round. The commission allowed eligible candidates to register for the NEET PG stray vacancy round counselling from February 12 to 16 and fill choices from February 13.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Counselling Dates 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG stray vacancy registration: February 12 to February 16

NEET PG choice filling and locking: February 13 to February 16

NEET PG processing of result: February 17 to February 18

NEET PG seat allotment: February 19

Reporting: February 20 to February 28

Submission of joined candidates data by MCC: March 1

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seats Withdrawn

Government Periyar District headquarters hospital

Course: NBEMS-Diploma In Anaesthesiology (NBDA) (No.of states): 1-UR

NBEMS-Diploma In Paediatrics (NDCH) (No.of states): 1-UR