Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Transparency Hearing by Two Weeks- Check Details Inside

Posted on 12 Sep 2025
Summary
The plea, which raises concerns over the transparency of the NEET PG 2025 examination process, was scheduled to be heard today but has now been rescheduled
While the legal case remains pending, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the NEET PG 2025 transparency petition by two weeks, pushing the legal proceedings to a later date. The plea, which raises concerns over the transparency of the NEET PG 2025 examination process, was scheduled to be heard today but has now been rescheduled. The bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan will take up the matter in the next hearing.

The petition pertains to demands for greater transparency in the NEET PG evaluation process. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to release key exam-related documents, including the raw scores, answer key, and a detailed explanation of the normalisation method used. However, NBEMS has so far released only the question IDs and corresponding answers, falling short of the court’s earlier directive, according to the petitioners.

While the legal case remains pending, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule soon on its official website, mcc.nic.in. MCC is responsible for conducting counselling for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats for MD, MS, and other postgraduate medical courses for the academic session 2025–26.

In parallel, CEE Kerala has initiated the NEET PG 2025 state counselling process for state quota seats in government medical colleges, the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing colleges. Eligible candidates from Kerala can now register for the state-level admission process through the official website of CEE Kerala.

As students and medical aspirants await clarity on the transparency issue and the final counselling schedule, the delay in judicial proceedings is likely to prolong uncertainty. Stakeholders are now looking ahead to the Supreme Court’s next hearing, which is expected to address all pending concerns regarding NEET PG 2025's conduct and result declaration procedures.

Last updated on 12 Sep 2025
14:53 PM
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET PG 2025
