NBEMS Confirms NEET MDS 2025 Exam; How to Apply and Other Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the exam date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the official website, natboard.edu.in, from February 18 to March 10.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the exam date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025. According to an advertisement published in a leading newspaper, the exam is scheduled for April 19, 2025.

Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the official website, natboard.edu.in, from February 18 to March 10. The NEET MDS 2025 information bulletin is expected to be released soon on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Steps to Verify NEET MDS 2025 Dates (once it is published)

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Look for the latest announcements under the 'Examinations' section. Download the official NEET MDS 2025 information bulletin once published. Cross-check the exam date and registration deadlines mentioned in official notifications.

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty regarding the exam schedule and registration process. Previously, NBEMS had published an exam calendar on November 27, 2024, stating that NEET MDS 2025 would take place on January 31. However, the registration process did not commence, causing confusion among candidates.

In comparison, last year’s NEET MDS exam was held on March 18, with an internship completion cut-off date set for March 31, which was later extended to June 30. This year, the exam is delayed by a month, and the internship completion cut-off date for NEET MDS 2025 is yet to be confirmed.