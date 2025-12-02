NCVET Recognition Boosts Industry-Aligned Vocational Training at Adani Skills Foundation

Summary In an official statement, the foundation said the recognition will ensure a structured, accountable, and quality-assured system of vocational training across the country The development comes amid the government’s efforts to broaden vocational skilling opportunities

The National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) has granted the Adani Skills and Education Foundation the status of an awarding body with Pan-India territorial jurisdiction, enabling it to certify learners in port logistics and other NCVET-approved qualifications.

In an official statement, the foundation said the recognition will ensure a structured, accountable, and quality-assured system of vocational training across the country. The move is expected to strengthen industry-linked training and expand employment avenues for youth by aligning courses with national standards.

NCVET, established to bolster industry participation in India’s skill development ecosystem, said the approval will help bring in industry-aligned standards and improve training quality under its regulatory framework.

The development comes amid the government’s efforts to broaden vocational skilling opportunities. In October, it launched NCVET-approved courses on tea tasting and tea sommeliers, aimed at promoting tea literacy among young learners. Complementing this initiative, the Tea Board India has set up a committee to review domestic and international programmes and craft a curriculum aligned with global benchmarks, the needs of the Indian tea industry, and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

With its new recognition, the Adani Skills and Education Foundation aims to further expand its role in shaping India’s vocational training landscape and empowering youth with credible, nationally recognised skills.