Mumbai University

Mumbai University UG Second Merit List 2026 Out; Affiliated Colleges Publish Cut-Offs for Admissions

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
13:18 PM

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Summary
Following the announcement, affiliated and autonomous colleges across the city have started publishing their respective second cut-off lists on official websites
The second merit list covers admissions to a wide range of undergraduate programmes, including BSc, BCom, BA, BMS, BAF, BAMMC and diploma courses under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) framework.

The University of Mumbai (MU) has released the second merit list for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. Following the announcement, affiliated and autonomous colleges across the city have started publishing their respective second cut-off lists on official websites.

Colleges including Chetna College and Lala Lajpat Rai College have already uploaded their second merit lists, enabling students to check their admission status. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes such as Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and other FYUG courses can access the merit list through the university's admission portal using their login credentials.

The second round of seat allotment provides another opportunity for students who were not allotted seats in the first merit list. According to data released by the university, a total of 1,33,323 students secured admissions through the first merit list. Among them, 67,583 candidates were allotted their first preference college, while 20,446 received their second preference and 13,981 secured admission in their third preference institutions.

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Commerce emerged as the most sought-after stream, accounting for 65,037 seat allotments. Science followed with 52,884 seats, while Arts recorded 15,401 admissions during the first round of allotment.

Several prominent colleges are participating in the second admission round, including St. Xavier's College Mumbai, Mithibai College, Jai Hind College, D. G. Ruparel College, H. R. College of Commerce and Economics, Kishinchand Chellaram College, R. A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics, Bhavan's College, Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College and Thakur College of Science and Commerce.

The second merit list covers admissions to a wide range of undergraduate programmes, including BSc, BCom, BA, BMS, BAF, BAMMC and diploma courses under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) framework.

The university has also announced that the third merit list will be published on June 4, 2026, to fill the remaining vacant seats across affiliated and autonomous colleges.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
13:19 PM
Mumbai University merit list
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