National Testing Agency

NCET Admit Card 2025 OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Apr 2025
18:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth
The exam city intimation slip for NCET 2025 was released on April 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select central/state universities/institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2025–26 is scheduled for April 29, 2025. The exam city intimation slip for NCET 2025 was released on April 21.

“This admit card is being issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. Issuance of the admit card does not imply final acceptance of eligibility, which will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates must not mutilate the admit card or make any changes to the entries made therein,” NTA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/
  2. Open the admit card download link given on the home page
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth
  4. Submit and download the admit card
  5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or 011- 69227700 or email at ncet@nta.ac.in.

NCET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 26 Apr 2025
18:24 PM
National Testing Agency NCET 2025 Admit Card NTA
Similar stories
KTET 2024

KTET November Results 2024 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Vacancies

JKSSB Invites Applications for 508 Junior Engineer Civil Posts- Check Eligibility and. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key Released at Regional RRB Websites- Objection Window Open

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Result Out on natboard.edu.in - Check Link, Merit List & Cut Off Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KTET 2024

KTET November Results 2024 Declared at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Vacancies

JKSSB Invites Applications for 508 Junior Engineer Civil Posts- Check Eligibility and. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key Released at Regional RRB Websites- Objection Window Open

Geto Sora, Badminton Player, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025
18 Under 18 Awards

Meet Geto Sora - Arunachal's Ace Shuttler Soaring High as an 18 under 18 Winner!

Saranya Sarkar, Flautist, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025
18 Under 18 Awards

The Soulful Melody Maker - Meet Saranya Sarkar, Winner of the 18 under 18 Awards!

Vidushi Agarwal, Roller Skater & Gymnast, winner of The Telegraph online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025
18 Under 18 Awards

Kolkata's Whirlwind on Wheels and Winner of the 18 under 18 Awards - Meet Vidushi Aga. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality