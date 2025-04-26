NCET Admit Card 2025 OUT at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Summary Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth The exam city intimation slip for NCET 2025 was released on April 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select central/state universities/institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2025–26 is scheduled for April 29, 2025. The exam city intimation slip for NCET 2025 was released on April 21.

“This admit card is being issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. Issuance of the admit card does not imply final acceptance of eligibility, which will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates must not mutilate the admit card or make any changes to the entries made therein,” NTA said.

NCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ Open the admit card download link given on the home page Enter your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Keep a printout of the same for future reference

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or 011- 69227700 or email at ncet@nta.ac.in.

NCET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link