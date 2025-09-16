Board Exam 2026: NCERT Offers Free 24-Week Online Courses for Class 11 & 12 via SWAYAM

Summary The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced a new initiative to support Class 11 and 12 students by offering free online courses in various subjects through the SWAYAM portal These 24-week courses are designed to aid students in their board exam preparation and provide in-depth conceptual knowledge aligned with the NCERT curriculum

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced free online courses for students of Classes 11 and 12, which will be made available through the government’s SWAYAM portal. These courses, aimed at helping students prepare for their board examinations, will cover a wide range of subjects and follow the NCERT curriculum.

The courses will begin enrollment on September 22, 2025, and the registration window will remain open until February 20, 2026. Students will have 24 weeks to complete the course content. The final examination is scheduled for March 3, 2026, with exam registration closing on March 2, 2026. All the courses will be conducted by experienced faculty from NCERT and will include comprehensive learning materials divided into chapters and modules for easy understanding.

For Class 11:

Accountancy

Biology

Business Studies

Chemistry

Economics

Geography

Physics

Psychology

Sociology

For Class 12:

Biology

Business Studies

Chemistry

Economics

English

Geography

Mathematics

Physics

Psychology

Sociology

Each subject is structured into chapters and modules, ensuring a systematic learning process. These courses are ideal for students looking to strengthen their fundamentals and gain an academic edge in board examinations.

Upon successful completion of the course, students who score 60 percent or above in the final assessment will receive a certificate of completion from NCERT. This certification can serve as a valuable academic credential.

Students interested in enrolling can visit the official SWAYAM portal at swayam.gov.in once registration opens. This initiative is part of the government’s broader push to promote digital learning and make high-quality educational resources available to all students, regardless of their location or background.