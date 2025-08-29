NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Release - Check Download Steps and Updated Qualifying Cutoffs

Posted on 29 Aug 2025
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the individual scorecards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate 2025 today.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecards and marksheets from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the individual scorecards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate 2025 today, August 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecards and marksheets from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials, once the link is activated.

As per the NBEMS notification, the scorecards for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be made available separately on or after September 5, 2025. The merit list for AIQ seats was already published on August 27, 2025. These seats account for half of the total available seats and are reserved across categories, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Steps to download NEET PG 2025 Scorecard

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘NEET PG 2025 Scorecard’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in using registration details.
  • View and download the scorecard.
  • Save a copy for future reference.

The scorecard will remain available online for only six months, starting from the day of release. Candidates who meet the qualifying cut-off will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses, Post-MBBS DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 years) programmes, and NBEMS Diploma courses for the 2025-26 academic session.

NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Cut-Off

  • General/EWS: 276 (50%)
  • General PwBD: 255 (45%)
  • SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD): 235 (40%)

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official NBEMS website for further details on counselling schedules and admission procedures.

