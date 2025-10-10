WBJEEB JELET, JECA 2025 Admit Cards Released; Exams Scheduled for October 18 and 19

Summary Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance for Admission to MCA (JECA) and the Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry (JELET) can now download their admit cards from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in The JELET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on October 18, while JECA 2025 will take place on October 19

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for JELET and JECA 2025 exams. Candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance for Admission to MCA (JECA) and the Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry (JELET) can now download their admit cards from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. The JELET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on October 18, while JECA 2025 will take place on October 19.

The JELET exam facilitates lateral entry admissions into Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programmes. Meanwhile, the JECA exam is conducted for admissions into Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses offered by institutions in West Bengal.

WBJEEB JELET, JECA Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the respective JELET or JECA admit card link Enter your application number and date of birth The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre, as it is mandatory for verification. They should also ensure timely arrival at the exam venue to avoid any last-minute issues.

For further details and updates, candidates should keep checking the official WBJEEB website.