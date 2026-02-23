NEET MDS 2026 Application Form to Be Released Soon at nbe.edu.in; Check Required Documents

Summary NEET MDS is conducted for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes offered by dental institutes across India As per the schedule, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be held on May 2, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the application form for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test–Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 shortly on its official website — nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS is conducted for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes offered by dental institutes across India. As per the schedule, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be held on May 2, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

NEET MDS 2026: Required Documents

Candidates applying for NEET MDS 2026 must keep essential documents ready before beginning the registration process. These include a recent passport-size photograph, scanned signature, left-thumb impression, and a valid ID proof. Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, passport, or voter ID card.

Applicants are advised to carefully verify their eligibility before submitting the online application.

Candidates must be Indian citizens. Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) are also eligible to apply in accordance with prevailing regulations.

Medical aspirants must possess a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from an Indian institution recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI) and approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In addition, candidates must hold either a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the Dental Council of India or a State Dental Council. Completion of a 12-month compulsory rotatory internship on or before May 31, 2026, is mandatory.

NEET MDS Application 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in Click on the registration link, on the homepage Enter the basic information to register and then login using the registered credentials Fill out the NEET MDS application form 2026, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and then submit Download the form and take a printout for further reference