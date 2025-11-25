NEET SS 2025

NEET SS 2025 Registration Ends Today - Steps and Application Edit Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
10:40 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) is set to officially conclude the registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2025 today.
This marks the last opportunity for interested candidates to apply online at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) is set to officially conclude the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2025 registration today, November 25. This marks the last opportunity for interested candidates to apply online at natboard.edu.in. The registration window will remain active till 11.55 PM.

How to Apply?

  • Visit the NBEMS official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Select the NEET-SS option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.
  • Click on the application link displayed.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in and fill out the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit it.
After the registration deadline, applicants will have a chance to edit their submitted forms from November 28 to 30, while the selective image correction window will be available from December 12 to 14, 2025. Candidates can edit other details multiple times before final submission, with the last saved information being considered for records.

The NEET SS 2025 exam will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in two shifts. The admit card will be released on December 22. NBEMS will additionally provide a demo test link from December 12 onwards to help candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based test (CBT) format.

NEET SS 2025
