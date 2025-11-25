OTET 2025

OTET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended! Revised Schedule Announced by BSE Odisha

Posted on 25 Nov 2025
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced an extension of the OTET 2025 application deadline till November 27, offering candidates extra time to complete their registrations. The decision comes after students across the state requested more time for form submission.

Issuing an official notification, BSE informed applicants of the revised schedule and urged them to complete the process within the new cutoff date. “No further extensions shall be allowed after 27.11.2025,” the board stated, cautioning candidates to avoid last-minute delays.

Application Steps

  • Visit the official OTET website at onlineapp.bseodisha.ac.in/otet2025/
  • Click on “Login” for Paper 1, Paper 2, or both.
  • Select “New Registration” and enter your name, mobile number, and other details.
  • Complete the form, upload documents, and pay the required fee.
  • Check and download the application for future reference.

As per the official timeline, the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 will be held on December 17 (Wednesday) in two sittings—Paper I from 9 AM to 11.30 AM, followed by Paper II from 2 PM to 4.30 PM. The OTET admit cards will be available for download from December 10 on the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates have been advised to carefully check all details on their admit cards and adhere to the instructions provided for the examination day.

OTET 2025 Odisha TET Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Registration
