NEET MDS 2026 Application Correction Ends Today - Check First Phase Editable Fields

Summary NBEMS is set to close the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 today. Candidates who have submitted their application forms can make corrections through the official website (natboard.edu.in).

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to close the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026 today. Candidates who have submitted their application forms can make corrections through the official website (natboard.edu.in).

The examination will be conducted in a computer-based format on May 2, 2026. The test will take place in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM, with a total duration of three hours.

NEET MDS 2026 Application Correction Phases

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The correction process will be conducted in two phases:

First correction window: Open till April 6, 2026

Final correction window: Open from April 21 to 22, 2026

NEET MDS 2026 Application Editable Fields

During the first phase, candidates can modify any details except name, test city, nationality, mobile number, email, and Aadhaar number. Candidates who wish to update their category or PwD status must pay an additional examination fee.

No new applications can be registered, and no fresh payments can be made during the edit window. However, any balance fee due to category/PwD status changes can be paid.

Candidates must log in using their credentials to edit their application forms.

Final Correction Window

During the final edit phase, candidates will receive notifications regarding deficiencies in their uploaded images (photograph, signature, thumb impression). Candidates must re-upload the corrected images within the given timeframe.

Applicants should review their applications carefully and make necessary corrections within the given deadline.