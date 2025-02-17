NBEMS to Begin Registration for NEET MDS 2025 Tomorrow at natboard.edu.in- Check Schedule Here

Summary Candidates can fill out the NEET MDS application form 2025 through the official website, natboard.edu.in According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for the entrance exam is March 10

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to open the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) on February 18. Candidates can fill out the NEET MDS application form 2025 through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for the entrance exam is March 10. The NEET MDS 2025 exam will be held on April 19 at various centres across the country. The cut-off date for completion of the internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2025 is March 31, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have a BDS or equivalent degree. They must complete a 12-month internship on or before the date stated by NBE on the information bulletin.

NEET MDS 2025: Exam Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Submission of application form- February 18, 2025 (3 pm onwards) – March 10, 2025 (till 11:55 pm)

Edit window for all payment success applications- March 14 to March 17, 2025

Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images- March 27 to March 31, 2025

Issue of admit card- April 15, 2025

Exam date- April 19, 2025

Result date- By May 19, 2025

Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2025- March 31, 2025

NBE has also published the NEET MDS information bulletin 2025 on the official website, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.