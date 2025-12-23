NEET SS 2025

NEET SS Admit Card 2025 Released - Download Link and Important Exam Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
10:21 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the NEET SS 2025 admit card.
Registered applicants can now download their NEET SS hall ticket 2025 from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the NEET SS 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test–Super Specialty. Registered applicants can now download their NEET SS hall ticket 2025 from the official website, natboard.edu.in, by logging in with their user ID and password.

The NEET SS admit card 2025 contains crucial information, including the candidate’s name, roll number, course applied for, examination centre details, reporting time, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and immediately contact NBEMS in case of any discrepancies.

To download the NEET SS 2025 admit card, candidates need to visit the official website, select the NEET SS examination tab, access the applicant login portal, and enter their login credentials. Once the admit card appears on the screen, candidates should review the information, download the document, and take a printout for future reference.

According to NBEMS, the NEET SS 2025 examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27 in two shifts across designated examination centres. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof for verification at the exam centre. Entry will not be permitted without these mandatory documents.

As per the official exam pattern, candidates will be allotted 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the paper. The NEET SS 2025 question paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, divided into three sections of 50 questions each. For every correct response, candidates will be awarded four marks, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, as per the negative marking scheme.

NBEMS conducts the NEET SS 2025 examination for admission to Doctor of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and other super-specialty medical courses offered by various institutions across the country.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
10:22 AM
NEET SS 2025 NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Admit Card
